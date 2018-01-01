Kourtney Kardashian keen to have another kid with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick are considering having another baby together, according to the reality TV star's sister Kim.

In a new teaser, released on Friday (28Sep18), for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim spills the beans on the former couple's plans to add another child to its family.

At the time, Kourtney was still dating model Younes Bendjima, while Disick has been linked to Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia for months, but Kim insists the fact her sister and her ex are no longer together and with other people won't wreck their plans to have a fourth child together.

"So Scott just texts me that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney," Kim Kardashian explains in the teaser. "I think he just wants one more, and she wants one more.

"I mean, it’s like, Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend - we get it. They don't even have to have sex. It could be IVF."

And Kim is all for welcoming another nephew or niece - a cousin for her three kids Saint, North, and baby Chicago: "I have to tell the rest of the family to be like, 'Guys, should we encourage this?' How cute will that be? They have to have another baby!

"I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person. When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if (husband) Kanye (West) and I were going to end up together. I was like, 'We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm, so I can have another one, so I could have siblings'."

Kourtney and Scott already have three children together - Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign.