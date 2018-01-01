Actress Geena Davis has attacked her estranged partner's credibility after he insisted that he and the movie star were legally married.

Reza Jarrahy filed documents, including photos from the couple's wedding day, as proof they are legally married last week (ends21Sep18), but acknowledged they did not get a license.

This was in response to a request from the Thelma & Louise star to dismiss his divorce petition, insisting the former couple's marriage license was never properly returned to the court clerk after a small, private ceremony in The Hamptons, New York 17 years ago - and therefore she and the medic did not officially tie the knot.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the actress insisted that her estranged partner never wanted to be legally married, presenting a letter signed by Jarrahy in 2009, in which he stated: "I am not currently married. Ms. Davis and I cohabitate and co-parent our three children but are not officially wed."

The Thelma & Louise star also claimed she and Reza "knowingly and voluntarily chose to have a marriage-like ceremony, fully aware that it was not legally binding".

Jarrahy, who filed for divorce in May (18), insists the 2001 marriage ceremony was legal - and he was hoping the wedding day snaps would help him prove it.

But now his estranged wife has filed new documents, insisting such a highly-educated man should have known that a license is a requirement for marriage.

She states: "Reza is one of the most experienced and well-regarded craniofacial surgeons in Southern California, licensed himself, with over 10 years of post-graduate education... I think it is unreasonable for him to claim that he did not know that a marriage license is a requirement of marriage."

In the documents, obtained by The Blast, she also refutes Jarrahy's claim that their 'wedding' was officiated by a Catholic priest, adding, "Father Smith expressly made clear to us that while he would participate, he would not be able to officiate or perform a binding Catholic ceremony because neither of was Catholic.

"Father Smith made sure we understood that he would not be able to say, 'I now pronounce you husband and wife'."

Davis concludes her new declaration by stating: "Every day of our relationship Reza and I made the choice not to be married by choosing not get a marriage license."