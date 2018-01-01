Kevin Spacey sued for sexual battery

Actor Kevin Spacey has been sued for sexual battery.

An unidentified man has filed court documents in Los Angeles, accusing the embattled Oscar winner of misconduct during a massage session at a private residence in Malibu, California.

According to the paperwork, obtained by The Blast, the plaintiff is also suing Spacey for gender violence, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The masseuse claims the actor made unwanted advances towards him when he made it clear he wasn't interested in pleasuring the gay star in October, 2016.

He alleges Spacey grabbed his hand and pulled it towards his genitals, while the masseuse was relaxing his client's groin, and then attempted to force him to rub his penis.

As the plaintiff stepped back in shock, Spacey reportedly stood up and tried to kiss him before offering to perform oral sex.

The masseuse claims he then grabbed his equipment, including a portable massage table, and left.

He is seeking unspecified damages.

The incident took place a year before Spacey confirmed he was gay while apologising for his drunken behaviour after actor Anthony Rapp came forward and accused The Usual Suspects star of sexual misconduct. Rapp claimed he was a teenager when Spacey was inappropriate with him in the bedroom of his apartment.

After Rapp’s story went public, several others shared similar stories about experiences with Spacey.

The scandal cost the actor his roles in Netflix political drama House of Cards and Ridley Scott's film All The Money in the World.