Eva Longoria multitasks by training with baby

Eva Longoria has ditched the trainer in favour of a cuter workout companion – her son Santiago.

The former Desperate Housewives actress and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston welcomed their son named Santiago Enrique in June (18), a sibling for Pepe's three children Natalia, 23, and twins Mariana and Jose, 15, from his previous marriage.

Now, the Texas-born actress is working hard to get her pre-baby figure back, but instead of hiring a trainer, she prefers to make it a bonding experience for her and her son.

“Eva’s determined to be in top shape by Christmas,” a source close to the star told Heat. “She’s using her workouts as another way to bond with Santiago, and uses him as part of her weight-training – gently, of course.

“He’s been growing steadily, so Eva’s hoping to have her abs back in months,” the source added.

The 43-year-old is currently in Australia, while she is filming the live-action Dora The Explorer movie on the Gold Coast alongside Isabel Moner, and Michael Pena, and has Santiago with her.

Eva has been pictured working out in the park with Santiago, and running on the beach. And while the Golden Globe-winning actress has admitted she is keen to get back in shape, she doesn’t want to palm her baby off to spend hours with a trainer.

“She designs her workouts herself to make sure Santiago isn’t left alone for a second, and loves nothing more than jogging with him in his stroller – he sleeps like a log thanks to the motions, and she gains extra strength in her arms,” the source added.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Eva admitted that balancing work with parenting is now going be much more of a challenge.

"So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, (I'm asking), 'How do you balance it all?'" she continued. "Everybody used to (ask) me, 'How do you do it all? You do so many things!’ And I was just like, 'Because I don't have kids.' I mean, every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby!"