Blake Lively: 'Research for The Rhythm Section was the hardest thing I've ever done'

Researching addicts for her new movie The Rhythm Section was the hardest thing Blake Lively has ever done for a film.

In the action thriller, the former Gossip Girl star plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

Stephanie is a heroin-addicted prostitute who lives on the streets, and Blake admits the preparation for the role was hard to take.

"I did ride-alongs with cops on drug busts and I spent a lot of time walking through alleyways talking to some addicts, some of whom were just teenagers," she told Britain's HELLO! magazine. "It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

If that wasn't bad enough, the actress also had difficulties during the shoot, as she sustained a hand injury while filming an action sequence in Ireland in December (17) and production was suspended while she reportedly had surgery. The production then down indefinitely in January to allow the 31-year-old, who had to have a second operation on her hand, to fully recover. Filming resumed in the summer.

The film is directed by Reed Morano and written by Mark Burnell from his 1999 novel of the same name. The thriller also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown and is due for release in February.

Blake is currently on the promotional trail for her new comedy-thriller A Simple Favour, co-starring Anna Kendrick.

She admitted to the magazine that she was challenged on that shoot, too, because she had to go up against a comedic natural like Anna.

"Getting to do a comedic part with Anna is just like being asked to play tennis for the first time at Wimbledon - it's just the best of the best," she gushed. "It's incredibly intimidating, but it also really heightens your game."

A Simple Favour is in cinemas now.