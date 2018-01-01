NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrate at rehearsal dinner Newsdesk Share with :







Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their rehearsal dinner at the home of comedian Jerry Seinfeld on Friday (28Sep18).



According to People.com, the intimate event was held at the home of Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, in The Hamptons, New York.



Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old bride-to-be and her Glee co-creator fiance were spotted running some last minute errands in the run up to the big day, which is reportedly taking place on Saturday (29Sep18).



A source told People that the nearly newlyweds looked "very happy".



“They spent most of the day apart,” they continued. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled.”



Guests reported to be attending the star-studded nuptials at Gwyneth's home in the Hamptons include Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Julia Roberts and Ryan Murphy, who hosted the couple's engagement party back in April.



Kate Hudson is also one of the wedding guests, however she is due to give birth to her third child, and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, any day now.



Brad, who is a co-producer on American Horror Story, is also reported to have invited some of the AHS: Apocalypse cast to his big day, including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates.



Also in attendance will be the Oscar-winning star's two children with ex-husband Chris Martin - Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.



It is not known if the Coldplay frontman will be one of the guests at the wedding.



According to editors at The Blast, a security team has been working at Gwyneth's luxury Hamptons estate to ensure things go without a hitch.



Several men were spotted at the property on Friday with backpacks and safety supplies, including fire extinguishers.

