Kevin Hart gifts home and car to drug addict dad

Comedian Kevin Hart has welcomed his reformed drug addict father back into his life by handing him the keys to a new home and car.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was raised by his single mum, Nancy Hart, who passed away in 2007, and rarely saw Henry Witherspoon while he was growing up, because the cocaine addict was in and out of jail, but now his dad is clean and sober and plays a major role in Kevin's life - and the funnyman has even bought him a house.

“I’m in a position where I’m blessed and I can provide,” the father of three tells People. “I can say, 'Here, dad, here’s a home, here’s a car, here’s some money. Go spend time with your grandkids. Be the best grandpop... The days that you missed with me are the days that we missed, it’s fine. I’m OK with that'.

"Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he’s my dad. I have a positive outlook on life regardless, and I’m going to love you because you’re my father."

Kevin has a daughter Heaven, 13, and son Hendrix, 10, from his marriage to ex-wife Torrei and he also recently welcomed his third kid, little boy Kenzo, last year (Nov17) with new wife Eniko Parrish.

The Night School star still misses his mum, admitting he is "100 per cent her child", and he also tries to incorporate the lessons he learned when his father was absent in his childhood, so that he can be the best dad possible.

"I took the mistakes that I feel that my dad may have made and instead of complaining about them, I use them to my advantage," the 39 year old explains. "I know what I should do, and the things that I don’t want my kids to ever feel... And the most important thing that you can give your kids is time."