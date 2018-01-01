Rupert Everett will always be grateful to Colin Firth for The Happy Prince support

Rupert Everett will always be grateful to friends like Colin Firth because if it wasn't for them he would never have been able to finance his new Oscar Wilde movie The Happy Prince.

It took the My Best Friend's Wedding star a decade to write and secure the funds for the film, which chronicles the writer's final years, and he insists if it wasn't for the kindness of Tom Wilkinson, Emily Watson and his Another Country co-star Firth, he would never have got the project to the screen.

"When I had the first reading of the film - when I first wrote it - they all came to read it," he tells WENN. "They were very supportive as friends and went beyond the call of duty.

"Financing was based upon them being in it. If Colin had fallen out, the movie would've fallen apart, so I'm very beholden to him."

Rupert admits there were times he had to turn down good job offers to focus on his own film, in which he plays the embattled Wilde, adding, "I wrote it when I was 48 and I made it when I was 58. My own career was like the light at the end of a train tunnel that was receding, because I cancelled any kind of work I did get when I thought it was happening; then it would collapse.

"Then my career would recede a little bit more and I thought at a certain point, 'If I don't make this movie now after six or seven years, who am I? I will no longer exist', which is not a very nice feeling - and I think that drove me on too."