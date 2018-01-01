Cher planning party in Paris after she dies

Cher is planning to send all her friends and relatives to Paris when she dies, so they can all party in the French capital.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star wants to go out with a bang and insists her wake will be a real knees-up in Europe, because she doesn't want anyone to sit around moping.

"I want all my friends and family to go to Paris and have a big party," Cher told PrideSource. "I’m gonna fly everybody to Paris..."

And she's not bothered about her legacy, insisting she's happy with the music she has recorded and the films she has shot.

"What’s really great is there’s music left behind and there’s film left behind, you know?" she added. "I’m gonna leave a trail. I’ll leave breadcrumbs."

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old pop superstar, who released her new album of Abba covers on Friday (28Sep18), recently ticked one thing off her bucket list when she puckered up to kiss Mamma Mia! co-star Meryl Streep at the film's London premiere in July (18).

"I said, 'Kiss me!' And we just kissed!" Cher recalled. "We were just thinking it was stupid! It was so dumb! Meryl came behind me and I didn’t know it, and then we turned to each other, she looked up at me and she said, 'You weren’t this tall yesterday!' And we laughed. And we just kissed!

"I had on my 10-inch heels, and you can see how tall I am next to her, and we just thought it was funny.

"(Meryl is) wicked funny... She just will do anything for a lark."