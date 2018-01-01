Rebecca Ferguson: 'My character needs to be vital in a film'

Rebecca Ferguson won't do a film unless "a hole" is left in the plot without her character.

The Swedish actress has ruled the box office in 2018, first with musical smash hit The Greatest Showman, and then with summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

While she's fast becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses, Rebecca is picky when it comes to choosing her projects.

"I think it is so important (to play a strong woman) but I think what is so lovely is that both Tom (Cruise) and Chris (McQuarrie, director) believe that their characters and all the people in their films have an arc," she exclusively told Cover Media. "And for me, when I choose a role and a script, I want her to interest me. I'm interested in the word strength - whether it be vulnerability or character development.

"If I take her out of the story, there needs to be a hole in the story. That's what I'm going for."

In the latest Mission: Impossible instalment, Rebecca reprises the role of butt-kicking former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, who audiences last saw in 2015's Rogue Nation.

Proving she's just as tough in real life, Rebecca recently revealed that she performed some of her stunts while pregnant, after conceiving when production temporarily shut down after lead actor Tom broke his ankle during a stunt.

"I love doing the stunts and I think 80 per cent of being a part of this film is having the opportunity of actually doing them and enjoying it," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "So, we had done most of the kicking scenes... but there were a couple of catch-up scenes that we hadn't done.

"I came back a little bit larger everywhere and we had to do a couple of jump up sequences, so I had two stunt guys lift me up on top of (castmate) Sean Harris."

Rebecca welcomed a daughter in May.