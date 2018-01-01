Lupita Nyong'o learned about tofu from Oprah Winfrey

Lupita Nyong'o has reflected on everything she's ever learned from Oprah Winfrey, which surprisingly includes tofu.

To celebrate Marie Claire's 30th birthday, the publication invited the actress to open up regarding all the women who have influenced her over the past three decades.

One of the ladies on the list was Oprah, who has inadvertently taught Lupita plenty throughout the years.

"Oprah Winfrey had a big impact on me. I'd never heard of tofu until she talked about it!" she laughed. "She taught me what beauty and generosity could look like, and also brought my family together, as we'd all sit down to watch her show - Oprah was the one thing we could all agree on!"

The 35-year-old also name-dropped her 12 Years A Slave co-stars Sarah Paulson and Alfre Woodard for "welcoming her into the fold" when she arrived on the set of the film she'd go on to win an Oscar for.

Looking to the future, the Black Panther actress believes her 24-year-old co-star Letitia Wright will be one to watch in the Hollywood world.

"Letitia is just a ball of fire and fresh air, I love her," Lupita smiled. "She has this ability to know who she is while (asking) questions about who she should become."

Lupita also praised the talent of The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg, 19, commenting that both young actresses "really know themselves."

"There is a groundedness to the way in which they're going about their careers," she added.