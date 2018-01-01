Lindsay Lohan 'punched in the face' after accusing family of child trafficking

Lindsay Lohan appeared to be punched in the face after she accused a homeless Syrian family of child trafficking.

In the since-deleted livestream on her Instagram Story on Friday (28Sep18), the 32-year-old approached an alleged refugee family who are sleeping on the streets in Moscow, Russia.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she told viewers, while speaking with a strange accent. “They’re a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

The Mean Girls star then offered to get the family a hotel room, but things escalated when she focused her attention on the family's young son, and offered to take just him to a hotel to keep him safe.

“Let's go. I’ll take you with me and I’ll see you tomorrow,” she told the adults in the family. “Let me take him for the night; let him stay for the night, one night, one night, one night.”

When the family refused to move, she offered to take all of them. “May I take you all? Come, all of us. Why are you staying on the street? What happened? Just tell me," Lohan asks. As the group continued to refuse, the actress became more hostile, telling the mother: "You should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life."

The family packed up their stuff, but walked away from the actress, leading her to accuse them of trafficking their children.

"They’re trafficking children. I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t f**k with me," Lohan raged, while also using various apparently Arabic phrases.

She then asked the parents if the boy is their son, and told them: “Is he your son? From Pakistan? Don't f**k with Pakistan.”

Lohan then tried to grab the hand of the little boy, but was stopped by his mother, who appeared to punch her in the face.

The troubled star fell to the ground, and the video ended with her crying to the camera.

"I'm, like, in shock right now," Lohan wept. "I'm just so scared."

According to The Blast, the former child star is currently in Paris, France, and assured family and friends she is okay after the altercation.

However, many of her followers criticised Lohan for the bizarre video, with many of it labelling it "shocking" and "disgusting".

"I watched the entire video and there's no excuse for what Lindsay Lohan did. That was just awful," another tweeted.