Dakota Johnson gives out her phone number at Global Citizen Festival

Dakota Johnson gave out her phone number at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday (29Sep18), encouraging women and girls around the world to share their stories of sexual assault.

The Fifty Shades Freed star delivered a powerful speech to the crowd as she took to the stage at the event at Central Park in New York.

"I want to help you, women and girls around the world, tell your story," the 28-year-old actress pleaded. "This is my phone number – 212-653-8806. I want you to call me and I want you to tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and I want you to tell me what you've gone through as a women or girl in the world that's been suffering."

"If we don't speak the same language, that's OK. We have a team for that,” she continued. “We’ll translate it. And if you're going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too.”

Dakota explained she was going to "compile these stories and get them heard so I can amplify your voice. Together, we can achieve a world where she is equal."

The annual festival benefits Global Citizen, an organisation that works to combat poverty and hunger all around the world.

Also at the event on Saturday was Dakota's boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The singer was on hand to help calm down a terrified crowd after a barrier fell down and many believed it to be gunfire.

Chris, 41, and New York Police Department Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly took to the stage to assure the audience that no shots were fired.

"There's no need to push people out of the way. What happened was that a barrier fell down," he said in a video shared on Twitter by U.S. news network MSNBC.

"Of course it caused people to be a little bit frightened. But nobody is trying to hurt anybody and you're all safe. I just want to tell you that. As far as I know, when you guys are ready, we can watch Janet Jackson," he added.