Jeffrey Dean Morgan has 'never seen' One Tree Hill

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has never seen his wife Hilarie Burton's show, One Tree Hill.

The couple – who share son Gus, eight, and daughter George, seven months – has been together since 2009, and wed in 2014.

Despite being in a relationship for nearly a decade, the 52-year-old has yet to watch an episode of the show that made his wife famous.

"I've never seen the show," Morgan confessed to Entertainment Tonight. "I know, I'm old! I hear (she was amazing)."

The Walking Dead star was 37 when One Tree Hill first aired on The WB in 2003, and blamed his age for not being interested in the teen drama series.

"We have a lot of, kind of, mutual fans. They tell me how great she was, but you gotta understand that I'm a little bit older than she is. So I think when One Tree Hill was cool with everybody, I was probably 40, you know? So, I kind of missed it!" he explained.

Burton, who was 21 when the show debuted, played cheerleader and musician Peyton Sawyer until season six, when her character left the fictional town of Tree Hill with her newborn baby and boyfriend Lucas Scott, played by Chad Michael Murray.

Since the end of One Tree Hill in 2012, fans have called for a reunion, but have so far been left disapointed.

However, Burton will reunite with her former One Tree Hill co-stars Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner in the Lifetime movie, The Christmas Contract.

The festive feel-good film will be Burton's first project since welcoming her and Morgan's second child together.

"She's amazing," Morgan gushed of his wife. "She's at home right now with our two kids, and we have a seven-month-old, George, who is in the midst of teething. I just talked to Hilarie on my way here, and I know she's having a hard time on her own, and she's ready for me to get home."