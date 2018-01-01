Night School tops U.S. box office as The Nun scares up film fans overseas

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's new film, Night School, has shot to the top of the North American box office with the biggest debut for a comedy this year.

The movie opened with a $28 million (GBP21.5 million), according to early estimates, beating Blockers to the title of biggest comedy on 2018 - the John Cena and Leslie Mann movie opened with a $20.5 million (GBP15.7 million) haul in April.

Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr is convinced Haddish and Hart's chemistry is what drove film fans to the cinemas to see Night School, which revolves around the eclectic students of an adult education class and their no-nonsense teacher, played by Haddish.

"Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are two of the biggest names in comedy, and they make an unstoppable duo in this film," he tells Deadline. "Their chemistry and comedic timing pop off the screen. They have an immensely dedicated and broad fan base that turned out in droves, giving Universal the largest comedy debut of the year."

Animated movie Smallfoot, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Common, and Zendaya, comes in second on the new box office countdown, with $23. million (GBP17.6 million), while Jack Black and Cate Blanchett's The House With A Clock In Its Walls, A Simple Favor, and The Nun, round out the top five.

The Nun is now officially the highest-grossing title in The Conjuring franchise, with a $330 million (GBP253 million) global haul.

The Corin Hardy-directed thriller didn’t open in any new markets over the weekend, but it remained top of the international box office.