Claire Foy reveals crippling struggle with anxiety

Claire Foy revealed she has struggled with crippling anxiety for years, with her successful Hollywood career only worsening her condition.

The 34-year-old British actress, who recently won an Emmy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown, confessed she doubted her ability and had negative thoughts.

"When you have anxiety, you have anxiety about - I don't know - crossing the road," she told the Guardian's Weekend magazine.

"The thing about it is, it's not related to anything that would seem logical. It's purely about that feeling in the pit of your stomach, and the feeling that you can't, because you're 'this' or you're 'that'. It's my mind working at a thousand beats a second, and running away with a thought," Claire added.

The star said her anxiety fuelled her self-doubt in 2014, when she auditioned for her breakout role of Anne Boleyn in the BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel's novel, Wolf Hall.

"I'd read Hilary Mantel's novel. And I just thought: 'I'm not her. Not in any way, shape or form.' Anne was so intelligent, so alluring, so able to be mysterious and have people be fascinated with her. Anne knew she was special... I just didn't see it," she sadly explained.

Claire developed anxiety as a child as a "tool to survive" after her parents separated when she was eight.

"Make everybody happy. Never be angry. Be really sweet and well-behaved," was her childhood response to the heartbreaking family split.

When asked if her growing success has made her condition worse, she laughed: "Oh, God. It definitely magnified when I started doing this. Exploded. Yeah.”

Her condition has now "plateaued" since seeing a therapist, and while the First Man star is aware that she will continue to struggle with her anxiety, she is trying to ignore the thoughts of self-doubt.

"It's still there, but I guess I don't believe it so much any more. I used to think that this was my lot in life, to be anxious. And that I would struggle and struggle and struggle with it, and that it would make me quite miserable... But now I'm able to disassociate myself from it more," Claire added.