Danny McBride 'too scared' to meet Michael Myers on Halloween movie set

Danny McBride was "too scared" to meet Michael Myers on the set of the new Halloween movie.

The Alien: Covenant star co-wrote the latest film in the iconic franchise, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, and is a huge horror movie fan.

However, on the day that stuntman-actor James Jude Courtney arrived on the set of Halloween for the first time dressed as masked killer Michael Myers, Danny was so unnerved that he refused to meet him.

“That day, they were testing the mask (with) James for the very first time,” he recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “They weren’t even shooting with him. They had brought the mask onto set and were doing lighting tests inside the house. We creeped in early to see that... and there he was at the end of the hallway, just sort of lit from a little bit of light coming in from a bedroom shining on the shape standing at the end of this hallway, just looking at us.

"We were all like, ‘That’s incredible! I don’t want to go back there. I know what happens when you go back there!'" he laughed.

Danny penned the script alongside director David Gordon Green and Jeff Fradley, and it was a dream come true for the self-confessed horror movie geek.

“Always a horror fan,” he explained. “I think any kid that grew up in the ’80s, that was the best section to walk through in the video store, just like looking at all those movie cover boxes and trying to figure out which one you could convince your parents to let you rent that weekend.”

Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer, is released on 19 October (18).