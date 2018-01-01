Chris Evans takes aim at Kanye West over latest slavery comments

Kanye West has made an enemy of Captain America Chris Evans after suggesting U.S. politicians should abolish the legislation that outlawed slavery.

The outspoken rapper, who upset many fans earlier this year (18) when he suggested slavery was "a choice" for African-Americans during an appearance on TMZ Live was at it again over the weekend (29-30Sep18) after his appearance on the season opener of U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

"Abolish the 13th Amendment," Kanye posted on social media just hours after he delivered a divisive pro-President Donald Trump rant at the end of his final set on SNL, which didn't air on TV.

Posting a photo of himself wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with Trump's Make America Great Again slogan on Twitter, the rap star wrote: "this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America to create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment... Message sent with love."

He later tweeted that he meant "amend" not "abolish", but by then the damage was done, with many people taking aim at the Stronger star on social media.

Marvel movie star Evans was among the first to blast Kanye, writing: "There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating, it's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying."

West is expected to address the drama when he returns to TMZ Live on Monday (01Oct18).