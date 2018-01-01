Emma Stone cried over a bunny on The Favourite set

Emma Stone started crying for "about an hour" over a scene involving a bunny in her new movie The Favourite.

The actress stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' 18th century period drama, in which she plays one of two women competing for the affections of Queen Anne of Great Britain, played by Olivia Colman. Having debuted at the Venice Film Festival in August (18), the film went on to receive positive reviews from critics, with Olivia even winning the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actress. However, on the red carpet of The Favourite's U.S. premiere, Emma admitted that she experienced an upsetting moment during the filming period.

"Well, just in the end - I don't want to give anything away - but I have to be a little bit aggressive in the end with a bunny," the 29-year-old recalled in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I cried my eyes out for about an hour."

The scene in question features Emma's character, Abigail, growing fed up with one of Queen Anne's many furry pets, and though the animal lover insisted that the rabbit was "totally fine," the thought of any creature in distress was too much for her to bear.

"They (the crew) sort of talked me through it and how it would be a gentle and okay thing but, no its very, very upsetting," she explained. "Any idea of ever harming an animal in any way is crushing to me."

Though the bunny was unharmed, the same can't be said for the La La Land star, whose character gets into several aggressive confrontations with Sarah, a role played by Rachel Weisz. As a result, both movie stars were required to take a few hits, but Emma insisted that the physical element comes with the territory.

"I think dishing is easier than taking it, but at the same time, it's all a part of the job," the Oscar winner joked.