UK cinema box-office gains from Night School

Night School – Comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart (who also co-wrote) in which a group of misfits try to get their lives back on track by attending adult classes. Directed by comedy veteran, Malcolm D Lee.



The House with a Clock in its Walls – Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in this fantasy adventure in which a young orphan finds a magical clock in his warlock uncle’s house that is counting down to the end of the world!



A Simple Favour – Dark mystery from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig in which Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) searches for her new friend (Blake Lively) who has vanished. Also stars Henry Golding and Rupert Friend.



Crazy Rich Asians – Hot romcom in which Chinese-American Rachel travels from New York to Singapore for the wedding of her wealthy boyfriend’s best friend. Stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and Michelle Yeoh.



The Nun – Smash-hit follow-up to The Conjuring 2, in which a demonic nun makes her malevolent presence felt at a Romanian abbey. Directed by award-winning British filmmaker, Corin Hardy.



King of Thieves – Heist drama based on the audacious Hatton Garden safe deposit robbery of 2015, executed by a gang of retired criminals played by Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone and Jim Broadbent. Directed by James Marsh, Oscar winner for Man on Wire.



The Wife – Life-enhancing drama in which a loyal wife (Glenn Close) questions her life choices while accompanying her writer husband (Jonathan Pryce) to Stockholm where he’s due to receive a Nobel Prize. Also stars Max Irons, Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern.



The Predator – Action maestro Shane Black directs the latest mission in this sci-fi saga, in which a young boy (Jacob Tremblay) accidentally causes the lethal monsters’ return to earth, endangering humanity itself.



Christopher Robin – The workaholic Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) bumps into his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who restores some much-needed joy in his life. British-made Disney film with Hayley Atwell and Bronte Carmichael as Christopher’s wife and daughter, Evelyn and Madeline Robin.



Mile 22 – Contemporary action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as an elite CIA agent assigned to transport safely a police officer who has highly sensitive information. From Peter Berg, director of Lone Survivor and Hancock.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office Total UK box-office



1 Night School – NEW £1,596,378 £1,596,378

2 The House with a Clock in its Walls £1,547,626 £5,521,152

3 A Simple Favour £1,001,620 £3,407,225

4 Crazy Rich Asians £731,157 £4,819,713

5 The Nun £659,153 £10,597,539

6 King of Thieves £619,529 £4,976,640

7 The Wife – NEW £392,635 £392,635

8 The Predator £334,322 £4,569,791

9 Christopher Robin £299,288 £14,225,959

10 Mile 22 £287,226 £1,420,868



comScore data up to and including Sunday 30 September 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com