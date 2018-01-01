Duchess of Sussex's sister apologises for all the bad things she's said

The Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has publicly apologised to the former actress for attacking her in the press.

Samantha has been anything but positive about sister Meghan ever since it was announced she was to become the bride of Britain's Prince Harry.

Her attacks have included criticism about the way the Duchess was treating their sick father, Thomas Markle, while Samantha has called the Duchess names like the "duchASS".

But it appears she has had a change of heart.

Appearing on Jeremy Vine's U.K. talk show, she was confronted about all the nasty things she has said, and Markle insisted much of what has been attributed to her has been spun by the media.

"I thought in the beginning, when we spoke publicly, I thought we were being open-hearted and even favourable and that fell on deaf ears and the media turned it into something it’s not."

Asked if she felt remorse for the things she did say, Samantha told Vine, "I apologise and I wish things could be different."

Samantha was not invited to Meghan's royal wedding in Windsor, England back in May (18), and the sisters' father also missed out on the big event after undergoing heart surgery. As a result, the groom's father, Charles, walked his daughter-in-law-to-be down the aisle at the star-studded ceremony.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was the only family member who attended the nuptials.