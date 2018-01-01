Anne Hathaway thanks birthday girl Julie Andrews for teaching her all about grace

Anne Hathaway has thanked Dame Julie Andrews for teaching her everything she knows about grace and manners on the move legend's 83rd birthday.

The original Mary Poppins actress teamed up with Anne for The Princess Diaries films in 2001 and 2004, and Hathaway reveals she's still using the lessons she learned back then.

As the great Dame celebrated her birthday on 1 October (18), Hathaway posted a picture from the first Princess Diaries movie on Instagram, and wrote: "The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility... The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; “How far choosing gratitude can get you... If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning.

"Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal."

Meanwhile, Andrews recently opened up about her dream to make another Princess Diaries movie with Anne - as a tribute to late director Garry Marshall.

"There's talk about it," she said. "And she (Anne Hathaway) is very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it. I think we might do it in honour of him (Marshall). Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I'm all for it."

The beloved films revolve around a shy San Francisco teenager, played by Hathaway, who discovers she's a real-life princess and the heir apparent to the European principality of Genovia. Andrews portrays her grandmother.