Bradley Cooper became a dad a week before shooting started on A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper's baby daughter was born a week before filming on A Star is Born began.

The first-time director admits the weeks leading up to the shoot could not have been more perfect as he prepared to be a dad, while taking music lessons, songwriting, and working out.

"I'd wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons. Lunch. Then Lukas Nelson, my collaborator, would come over, and we'd write music for one and a half hours," he tells W Magazine.

"I'd write the screenplay for the rest of the day. (Girlfriend) Irina (Shayk) was pregnant, so it was kind of perfect. Lea was born a week before we started shooting."

Meanwhile, Bradley tells the publication he tried to convince pal Clint Eastwood to direct A Star is Born after they watched Annie Lennox perform her Fifty Shades of Grey song I Put a Spell on You in Los Angeles at an industry event while they were promoting their film American Sniper.

Clint had recently passed on the project after initially inviting his leading man to star. Cooper turned the role of Jackson Maine down, because he felt he was too young to play the washed-up musician.

"As she (Lennox) sang, I saw the veins in her neck pop, and I said to Clint, 'Let's do A Star Is Born'," Bradley recalls. "He replied, 'That ship has sailed'. I went to bed that night and saw the whole beginning of the movie in my mind, and I knew I had to direct it."