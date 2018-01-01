Bradley Cooper's friends urged him to dump difficult A Star is Born as directorial debut

Bradley Cooper's closest friends and peers urged him not to tackle A Star is Born as his directorial debut, insisting the project would be too tough.

The movie star took the reins on the remake from pal Clint Eastwood after the Dirty Harry star stepped down as the film's director, and he cast Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce, who was initially booked to star in the film before she fell pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy in 2011.

But the people Bradley trusts most in hi life all advised him to ditch the movie and focus on making his debut behind the camera with something simpler.

"In the end, you have to reserve your attention for the work and not listen to anyone," he tells W Magazine. "People I care about, who care about me, told me not to direct A Star Is Born, said that it would be too difficult and I should start with something easier. Luckily, I didn't listen.

"I loved that it was really, really hard to make this film. Otherwise, it wouldn't have the same value. And that's always been my goal: to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered."

And the actor, 43, admits years of rejection prepared him for the job: "I've heard it all in my career. Early on, I didn't get a role because they said I wasn't f**kable."

Cooper was very prepared for A Star Is Born, revealing Clint originally suggested he should play the leading man in his film.

"I was 38 at the time, and I felt I was too young for the part," the star adds. "Pretending I'd lived more than I had wouldn't have worked. Saying no to Clint Eastwood was the hardest thing I've ever done. I had put myself on tape for every Eastwood film. He was my hero!"

The film took so long to come together that by the time cameras rolled, Bradley felt ready to portray washed-up singer Jackson Maine, opposite Lady Gaga.