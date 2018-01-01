Ewan McGregor keen to drop custody and alimony payments

Ewan McGregor is requesting a little child support relief in his custody and divorce battle with his estranged wife.

The actor claims he has been "voluntarily contributing" to his former partner Eve Mavrakis' living expenses, and those of their children, and he believes he has been overpaying.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ewan and Eve have filed a joint document in their divorce acknowledging that McGregor has been making payments for her and the kids.

Now he wants to pay his fair share, not more, while his estranged wife believes he should up the amount he is forking over.

There is no court order in place directing him to make any payments.

McGregor filed for divorce in January (18) and is now keen to end his 22-year marriage to Eve, the mother of his four kids, Clara, 22, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 16 and Anouk, seven.

His actress daughter, Clara, recently apologised for taking aim at her father and his new girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Instagram - she branded her dad's new partner a "piece of trash" in July (18).

Apologising for her angry outburst last month (Sep18), the 22 year old told British newspaper The Times, "It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - but yeah, it wasn't my finest moment.

"I kept being tagged in this photograph (of Mary) and I was seeing negative things about my mom. I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologise for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird.

"I dealt with stuff with my dad personally."