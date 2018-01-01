Carey Mulligan: 'Keira Knightley taught me how to behave on a film set'

Carey Mulligan will always be grateful to her Never Let Me Go co-star Keira Knightley for teaching her how to behave on a film set.

The Bend It Like Beckham's star was sky rocketing, thanks to the success of blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean, when she started work on the 2010 movie with Carey and Andrew Garfield, and Mulligan tells W Magazine her fellow Brit was nothing like the Hollywood diva she feared.

"Keira had been in Pirates of the Caribbean, and she was unbelievably famous," she explains. "I didn't need to put this into practice until years later, but she was the model of how to be a leading actress on set. She was brilliant, but she was also so kind and so sweet, and it sort of removed the possibility in the future of there being any excuse for being anything but lovely."

And it wasn't just Keira Mulligan learned from: "I was watching people not only to learn how to act, but also to learn how to be. I did that for years."

Despite all her success in films like An Education and Suffragette, the 33-year-old admits she isn't too keen for her young daughter with husband Marcus Mumford, to follow in mum's footsteps, hoping instead she becomes a doctor.

"It's just so unpredictable and risky," she tells the publication. "I get it now. If my daughter sings a song in tune, I think, 'Oh, no!' I keep putting a stethoscope around her neck."

Carey also opens up about her efforts not to play the same roles over and over again, adding, "You do something well and people want you to just repeat that thing... After An Education, I got a lot of offers to play quirky girls going through big life changes, and I didn't want to do that. Suffragette was quite message-y, and I don't really want to be in message movies anymore. It's really just not wanting to take on things I could competently do without much work. It doesn't seem worth it."