Tyrese Gibson becomes father to a new little Princess

Tyrese Gibson is a father again, after wife Samantha gave birth to a baby girl.

The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram to share the happy news, telling fans they had chosen a sweet name for their new arrival.

"Father God, we love you for delivering on your promise. Princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here," Tyrese wrote alongside a snap of the baby's birth certificate.

The 39-year-old, who is also father to 11-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma Gibson, added: "(Eight) pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister."

The baby news comes after Tyrese kept his fans updated about Samantha's labour on his Instagram page from Sunday (30Sep18).

Sharing a video tour of his wife's maternity room, Tyrese told followers: "Always full of surprises my wife didn’t see this one coming.... #PrayerWarriors please send your most sincere prayers our way..... Our angel is on the way!"

"Our daughter allowed us to go to our last movie… Go to our last church service, and take a romantic stroll while holding hands through the beautiful botanical gardens of eden and feeling the presence of God in every step... now we’re headed to the hospital... Can’t wait to meet our angel."

He later posted footage of the machine monitoring the baby's heartbeat, with music heard playing in the background.

"I’ve been my wife’s private DJ... Dr just told us in 2 hours an 8 pound blessed angel will be in our arms....... Contractions are now a min 1/2 apart," Tyrese wrote. "#PrayerWarriors send your most sincere prayers now........ Excited this love is real it’s in the air..... Thank you Jesus for what you’re about to do!!!"