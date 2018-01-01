Emma Stone used to be 'embarrassed' about her anxiety disorder

Emma Stone is grateful she was never told that she had an anxiety disorder.

The Oscar-winning actress has been very open about her struggles with anxiety over the years, with her first panic attack occurring when she was just seven years old.

Following that "terrifying" moment, Emma went into therapy, where she was diagnosed with generalised anxiety and panic disorder.

However, Emma's therapist never told her about the diagnosis, and for that, the La La Land star is very thankful.

"I am very grateful I didn't know that I had a disorder," she said during an interview with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute. "I wanted to be an actor and there weren't a lot of actors who spoke about having panic attacks."

Emma also confirmed Dr. Koplewicz's theory that she saw being in therapy as "embarrassing or shameful".

The 29-year-old has continued with her therapy sessions even to this day, and also meditates and reaches out to her nearest and dearest whenever she feels isolated.

The panic attacks haven't ceased completely, with Emma admitting during the chat that she had an attack earlier that day, but they are much more manageable now.

In addition, the redhead credited acting and improvisation for helping her manage the disorder.

And she explained that having anxiety actually helps her as an actress.

"I also believe there is a lot of empathy when you struggled a lot internally," she mused. "There is a tendency to want to understand how people around you work or what's going on internally with them which is great for characters."