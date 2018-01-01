Kim Kardashian most dangerous celebrity to search online

Kim Kardashian has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in the U.K.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came top of the annual list, which is compiled by officials at cybersecurity firm McAfee and measures how many search results featuring a celebrity's name contain links to potentially malicious websites.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell came in second, followed by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, Adele, and Caroline Flack, host of U.K. reality show Love Island. Australian actress Rose Byrne came in sixth, followed by Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay, the only man in the top 10, Britney Spears, actress Emma Roberts, and reality star Ferne McCann.

According to McAfee experts, cybercriminals use these celebrity names the most to try and trick Internet users into clicking on links which which lead to malicious sites used to install malware on a person's computer or steal personal information.

"We live in a fast-paced world that's heavily influenced by pop culture and social media, with endless opportunities to pick and choose which entertainment options we prefer to enjoy from a variety of connected devices," McAfee fellow and chief scientist Raj Samani said in a statement.

"With Kim Kardashian's influence and business ventures, people will go to extreme lengths to be a little more like Kim... In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are surfing to safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity."

Kim replaces British singer Craig David at the top of the annual U.K. list, while Avril Lavigne topped McAfee's 2017 list in America.