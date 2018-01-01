Sam Claflin cast in Charlie's Angels

Sam Claflin has joined the cast of the Charlie's Angels reboot.

The actor is starring alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who will play the famous trio, as well as Elizabeth Banks, who is also directing and producing the project. This will not be the first collaboration between Claflin and the Pitch Perfect star, as the pair previously worked together on three of the four films from The Hunger Games film series, and Elizabeth was delighted to have her former co-star on board.

"Welcome @samclaflin (heart eye emoji) #EffieApproves," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (02Oct18), referring to her Hunger Games character Effie Trinket.

News of the 32-year-old's casting was first reported by Variety, though the publication shared no details regarding the specific role he is taking on. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou and Luis Gerardo Mendez have also bagged parts in the movie, which is scheduled for release in September 2019 by Columbia Pictures.

The Charlie's Angels script comes courtesy of Banks and British screenwriter Jay Bassu - who has recently written the screenplay of Claire Foy's The Girl in the Spider's Web which hits cinemas in November (18). Their story is based on an earlier version by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas, and will reportedly focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, following the Charles Townsend Detective Agency's global expansion, meaning the organisation now provides security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

Claflin recently played one half of a couple stranded in the Pacific Ocean in Adrift, starring opposite Shailene Woodley, and also landed a role in Australian period thriller The Nightingale. His other projects currently in post-production include British crime thriller The Corrupted with Timothy Spall and Hugh Bonneville, while he is also lending his voice to animated picture Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.