Samantha Morton: 'I was the first person to stand up to Harvey Weinstein'

Samantha Morton has no sympathy for movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he faces multiple sex assault allegations, because he cost her a leading role in a 2005 film.

The British actress was director Terry Gilliam's first choice to play the female lead in his movie The Brothers Grimm, but she was dropped for Lena Headey, a move she told The Guardian was due to Harvey, the film's producer, believing no one would find her attractive enough.

In a new interview with the newspaper, the 41 year old claimed she was one of the first young stars to challenge the movie boss for bullying actresses.

"I just remember thinking, 'It's a shame you behave this way. You're older than me, you have this vast power'," she said. "But, if someone is bullying you, you have to do something, don't you? Maybe I was the first person to publicly answer him back."

Game of Thrones star Lena is one of the many actresses and employees who have accused the former Miramax boss of sexual harassment and assault. He has been hit with criminal charges in New York, relating to alleged incidents involving several women, but denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Morton, who starred in Minority Report opposite Tom Cruise, received two Oscar nominations before her run-in with Harvey, but she has failed to collect any since after choosing to move away from major Hollywood films to stay out of Weinstein's orbit.

"When I was younger and the chance came along to be, for want of a better word, a movie star, I declined," Samantha explained. "So, with Weinstein, although I knew he was a bully, I wasn't aware of the rest of it. I kept that world of his away from me."