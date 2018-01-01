Elle Fanning inspired by Maleficent co-star Angelina Jolie

Elle Fanning has gushed about working with her Maleficent co-star Angelina Jolie, revealing the Oscar winner is one of her biggest inspirations.

The 20-year-old actress recently reunited with Angelina for Maleficent 2, six years after she first played the young Princess Aurora in the original hit Disney film, and she admits the relationship between the two women is completely different this time around.

"I was 14 when I did the first movie, now I'm 20," Elle tells People magazine. "I wasn't as young now, so Angelina and I got to relate on a different level now that I'm older.

"We actually got very close on the second one (Maleficent sequel). Very close. She's amazing! She does a lot and is very inspiring to work with. To see how she handles the business and also she's the producer, so to see that side of things, to see her with her producer hat on, I learned a lot."

Elle also enjoyed working on her first sequel, revealing it's fun to reprise a character she played when she was a teenager.

The Mary Shelley star adds, "I've never done a sequel to a film before, so I've never gotten to have a recurring character. (I have) never had the opportunity to come back to a character before."

And, just like she's inspired by Angelina, another co-star, Peter Dinklage, has raved about working with Elle.

"Elle is heaven," he recently said of his I Think We're Alone Now castmate.

Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas around the world in 2020.