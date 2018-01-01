Brett Ratner and former rape accuser agree to drop claims

Filmmaker Brett Ratner and a woman who previously accused him of rape have agreed to drop their claims against each other.

Melanie Kohler accused the director of sexually assaulting her 12 years ago in a Facebook post in October, 2017.

Ratner denied the claims and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against Kohler, calling her story "fabricated and fictional".

Both parties were fighting to dismiss each other's lawsuits, but they have now agreed to "move on".

According to Deadline, the Rush Hour director will drop his lawsuit imminently and Kohler will withdraw her rape allegation.

"Since Ms. Kohler's attorney has stated that her client's memories are cloudy and unclear about alleged events from more than a decade ago, Mr. Ratner agreed to dismiss his lawsuit," Ratner's attorney Martin Singer says.

"I have been honoured to represent Melanie Kohler and we are pleased that Mr. Ratner agreed to dismiss this case," Kohler's attorney Robert Kaplan adds. "Cases like this are very difficult, especially when the events happened more than a decade ago and memories are cloudy and unclear.

"The public conversation about this case has become very painful for Melanie. This result will allow Melanie to move on with her life and spend more time with her family."

Singer also revealed the parties did not reach any monetary settlement in their agreements to drop their claims.

Six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, have previously accused the filmmaker of misconduct and abuse. He has vehemently denied all the allegations.