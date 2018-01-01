Jake Gyllenhaal heaps praise on pal Ryan Reynolds in heartfelt essay

Jake Gyllenhaal has penned a touching essay expressing his admiration for friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds.

The actor, who appeared alongside Reynolds in the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life, has paid tribute to his pal in a piece he wrote for Variety in honour of the publication’s New Power of New York list.

Gyllenhaal praises Reynolds for getting the hit Deadpool franchise off the ground, noting he built the project "brick by brick", and adding, "What we all want for our friends in this business is for the world to see what we see, and as actors, that only happens in a perfect storm of timing and the full luck.

"After years of waiting and struggling to fit his unfortunate, pear-shaped physique into the skinny jeans of a conventional romantic lead, Ryan made his own luck with Deadpool."

Gyllenhaal also heaps praise on the 41 year old's talents as a husband and father.

"For all of the effortlessness that Ryan projects, the man works tirelessly," he shares. "He writes all night so he can be present for his kids and wife all day...

"So often - too often - the wildly talented people of our world funnel the lion’s share of their energy into their work, but as good a writer and comedian as Ryan is, he is a better friend and father and husband. And that, for me, is the true mark of power."

Though much of the article is sincere, Jake adds a little humour and pokes fun at the father of two.

"I first met Ryan many years ago, and he struck me immediately as quick and warm and thoughtful... the unlikely love child of Mel Brooks and Dorothy Parker and Gary Cooper," Gyllenhaal writes. "He was also taller than me. Against my wishes, we became close friends."