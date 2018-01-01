Rose Byrne to voice robot in first-time director's creepy I Am Mother

Australian actress Rose Byrne is set to become the latest star to voice a movie robot.

The Bridesmaids star will lend her voice to the titular robot character in upcoming sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, which will star Oscar winner Hilary Swank and newcomer Clara Rugaard.

In first-time feature director Grant Sputore's movie, Rugaard will play one of the first humans raised by robots designed to repopulate the earth following the extinction of mankind, according to Deadline.

The bond between child and robot mum is threatened when Swank's character arrives.

Sputore announced his latest casting news on Tuesday (02Oct18) and revealed he was thrilled to have Byrne on board.

"I've been a fan of Rose’s work for as long as I can remember, so to have this opportunity to collaborate is very exciting," he said. "Rose has brought tremendous intelligence and humanity to a character that promises to be a memorable contribution to the genre."

"I'm so excited to be part of Grant’s unique, eerie, unnerving and visionary science fiction piece," the Neighbors star added. "He is such an exciting talent to come out of Australia and I am so flattered to be on board with such an incredible artist."

Sources tell Deadline the robot, created by the WETA Workshop experts - the Academy Award-winning visionaries who helped create characters for The Lord of The Rings and Avatar, took over a year to design and six months to build.

Meanwhile, busy Byrne will be back in front of the camera for Mark Wahlberg's upcoming comedy Instant Family.