Michael B. Jordan: 'Black Panther is helping me become a media mogul'

Michael B. Jordan had no problems taking a pay cut to play the villain in Black Panther, because he knew the Marvel movie would help him become a big Hollywood player.

The Creed star was reportedly paid $2 million (GBP1.5 million) to play Erik Killmonger in pal and collaborator Ryan Coogler's superhero blockbuster, but he insists the film was too important to turn down.

And now he's benefiting from the success of the film, which has helped him launch his career as a multi-media mogul.

"Moving forward it’s a totally different story," he tells Vanity Fair magazine. "This is the defining moment in a lot of different areas for me that’s gonna set up my next five to 10 years. That’s why I’m so locked in right now, because if it was ever a time to get distracted or, like, drop the ball, this is not it."

Jordan and his partners at Outlier Society Productions are now working on a series of exciting new projects, and the actor is determined to become a major mogul, developing all-inclusive projects around the globe.

"What I'm trying to do, and what I’m trying to represent and build, is universal," he explains. "I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel (Washington), or Lupita (Nyong'o), or Tessa (Thompson).

"It’s gonna be eclectic. It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games..."