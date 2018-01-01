Kim Kardashian received $1 million from Kanye West after turning down sponsored post

Kanye West gave wife Kim Kardashian a cheque for $1 million after she agreed to turn down a sponsored fashion post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social media posts have such a wide reach worldwide that she can earn millions for each one. She was recently offered a six-figure sum to post about a brand online, but turned the gig down when Yeezy creator Kanye asked her to.

"For Mother's Day, he's like the cutest," Kim smiled as she was interviewed on the debut episode of Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal. "So, a brand offered me a million (dollars) to do a post and they... typically knock off Yeezy. So, I said, 'You know what, it's great money. Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it.'"

"He's like, 'No babe, I really don't want you to do that'. Understandable but that's a lot of money."

However, the rapper ensured his spouse didn't lose out, and went all out for Mother's Day just two weeks later when he sent her flowers and an envelope while he was out of town working on his new album.

"So, I open the envelope and it's a million dollar check," Kim remembered. "And there was a note, saying, 'Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.'"

Kanye also gave Kim a percentage of his Yeezy company to celebrate the occasion.

And when it came to whether or not she would cash the cheque, Kim had a very quick response when asked that question by momager Kris Jenner.

"I was like, 'You better believe I'm gonna cash this,'" she laughed.