Riz Ahmed once recorded Eminem over his parents' wedding video

Riz Ahmed once recorded an Eminem performance over his parents' wedding video.

The British-Pakistani actor made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (02Oct18) where he discussed his new superhero film Venom, which also stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

However, Riz shared that he was particularly thrilled to learn that Eminem had made a song for the movie's soundtrack as he has been a fan of the hip-hop star for a very long time.

"I'm a huge Eminem fan. (He) changed rap for me and music for me. I remember the first time I saw him on one of those late-night TV shows that would show the brand-new music videos from America," he recalled. "And My Name Is came on and I remember watching it and was like, 'What the hell is this?' I immediately reached for the cabinet and took the first VHS tape I could find and put it in the (player) and recorded the video."

For a week, a young Riz watched the tape again and again. But he soon realised that he had accidentally recorded over his parents' wedding video.

"Only three minutes of the wedding," the 35-year-old insisted, adding that he had never told his parents about what had happened to the tape. "Hopefully, they don't watch this - no offence! I'm really sorry, it's Eminem's fault. It's true, Eminem is a bad influence on kids after all."

During the chat, Riz also spoke about how he once met Queen Elizabeth II. However, he was uncertain about how to greet the British monarch when she held up her hand to him - leading to a very awkward introduction.

"I just turned and looked and I thought she was going like this (with a clenched fist)," he remembered. "And then at the last minute, I pivoted and I went and (touched the top of her hand)."