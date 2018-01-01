Tracee Ellis Ross: 'It’s fascinating being 45, single and childless'

Tracee Ellis Ross is "pleased" with the life she is living, no matter what society thinks about her being single and childless.

The actress, who is daughter to Motown legend Diana Ross and music business manager Robert Ellis Silberstein, shot to fame after landing the lead role of Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC comedy series Black-ish, for which she won the Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy Golden Globe in 2017. And with her career going from strength to strength, Tracee is immensely satisfied with her personal life too.

"It’s sort of fascinating to be 45 and single and childless. Happily single, I should add. Not at home crying about it," she laughed in a cover interview with InStyle U.S. "These are very big and very personal questions that aren’t anyone’s business but that somehow, like the right to choose, become fodder for public conversation. Some of the ability to reflect on what I really want comes from pushing up against a society that shames me for not having the expected trappings. I’m very pleased with my existence these days."

And though Tracee acknowledged that her independence means plenty of inevitable alone time, she's come to terms with her own company - and believes this acceptance is irrespective of her single status.

"Have I had to learn to make friends with loneliness? Yes. I think if I were in a relationship, it would be the same,” she considered.

The two-time Emmy nominee also emphasised her delight at the opportunity to explore topical issues on Black-ish, and is encouraged to see that "using comedy to discuss some real s**t" means a wide-spanning audience are being enlightened through the show.

"I would say that 70 per cent of the people who come up to me on the street are 11-year-old white boys who are obsessed with our show," Tracee shared. "Where in their 11 years would the unpacking of the historical context of the N-word come up? I think that’s great.”