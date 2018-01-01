Cristiano Ronaldo releases new statement about rape allegations

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has offcially denied rape claims made against him by a woman in Las Vegas.

Kathryn Mayorga is suing the 33-year-old athlete for the alleged 2009 incident.

The accuser states she reported the incident to Las Vegas police officials at the time but didn't name the Portuguese soccer star for fear of retaliation, according to TMZ. Detectives have reopened the sexual assault investigation after Mayorga launched her legal action and provided new information.

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009," a statement from a police spokesperson to Sports Illustrated magazine reads. "At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description.

"A medical exam was conducted. As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim."

Ronaldo's accuser opened up about her allegations in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, in which she claimed to have met the Portuguese star in a Las Vegas nightclub before he invited her back to his penthouse at the Palms Place Hotel. She alleges he forced her to have sex with him in a bathroom after she had turned down several of his attempted advances.

The Juventus player previously denied the allegations, calling them, "fake news". His lawyer has also threatened to take action against Der Spiegel, calling their reporting, "illegal".

And now Ronaldo has released an official statement via Twitter.

It reads: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense... My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."