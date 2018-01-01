Ian Ziering fronting new campaign to kick bully out of Los Angeles school

Actor Ian Ziering is fronting a campaign to force educators to kick a bully out of his daughter's school.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado star was joined by several concerned parents who gathered outside West Hollywood Elementary in Los Angeles on Wednesday (03Oct18) to protest a second grade bully, who has threatened to kill classmates.

Ziering tells TMZ the young student has a history of violence that school district officials appear to be ignoring, choosing to protect the kid.

The actor claims the unnamed bully once attempted to suffocate a classmate with a bean bag, while his actions in the past six weeks have led to two classroom evacuations.

"Ten kids were beaten up and bloodied, he's branded scissors, and no one's doing anything about it. It's astonishing to me...," he tells the news outlet. "I can't let this go another minute without raising attention to this problem."

And he insists that simply transferring his daughter to another school is not the solution: "You can't run from problems; they have to be addressed," he adds. "If I leave the school, that's just leaving the problem there, so it has to be dealt with...

"There's kids that are being held out of school in protest because the school's not doing anything about it. The school is ill-equipped to handle this problem and the LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District) is, for the most part, turning a blind eye, and that's not OK."

Ziering states he and other parents have asked school board officials to get the kid help and find him another programme, and now they fear West Hollywood Elementary could become the target of another tragedy.