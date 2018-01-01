Anna Faris disappointed she wasn't upset by son's first day at school

Anna Faris has admitted she feels guilty that she wasn't more "anxious" about her dropping her son Jack off for his first day of school.

During an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday (02Oct18), the Mom actress revealed that, unlike many parents, her son's first day of school wasn't the emotional moment she thought it should be.

"I feel really guilty that I wasn't more anxious," Anna admitted. "It feels like all of the other parents were really anxious and the kindergarten teachers are asking, 'Oh, is everything gonna be okay?' I felt like, can't we just drop him off?"

Anna shares the six-year-old with estranged husband, Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt, from whom she split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

The 41-year-old explained Jack attended pre-school, so she had already gone through the experience of leaving him with other people for the day, and with his parents in demand in Hollywood, they were probably both just keen to get to work.

"Chris and I walked him there and we were trying not to transfer any hint of anxiety," she said before joking, "Not that I was having it, clearly. I was like, 'I gotta get to work, kid!'

"He just ran in and was like, 'Bye guys!' It was that funny mom guilt feeling, where I feel like this should emotionally tug at me more than it is."

But when one of The Talk hosts suggested that perhaps her six-year-old son was well prepared for the educational milestone, Anna joked: "Or maybe I wanted to get on with my day!"

Anna and Chris, who filed for divorce in last December, reportedly maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.

"They are very friendly and seem happy when they are together with their son," a source close to the stars told People magazine.