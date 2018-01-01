Busy Philipps fights tears as she talks about decision to come forward with rape story

Actress Busy Philipps fought back tears on TV on Wednesday (03Oct18) as she talked about her rape horror at 14.

The former Dawson's Creek star took to social media last week (ends28Sep18) to share her story in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

"This is me at 14," she wrote on Instagram alongside an old picture of herself. "The age I was raped. It's taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I'm scared to post this. I can't imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now."

Busy did not reveal any other details about her alleged attack, but there will be a chapter all about her experience in her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, will be released later this month (Oct18).

Promoting the book on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Busy broke down as she talked about her decision to come forward, first in the book and then on social media.

"I was so moved by her (Dr. Ford’s) bravery," she said. "It wasn’t something that I felt like I was ever going to blast out on social media. But when I saw her standing there, speaking her truth after 30 years, I was like, 'It’s been 25 for me. I can do this. We can all do this'.

"I feel like it's a real moment of reckoning for women, that we have sort of collectively carried this burden for so long. And it’s time to share it. It was hard. And really scary.... I have a 10 year old, so when I look at that baby (in the photo she posted on social media), I see my kid. It's sadly the most unoriginal horror. I've struggled with it for so long."

Her confession prompted the Finding Dory star to open up to Busy, stating, "I was 15 and I had something happen to me. You just get so angry when someone doesn’t believe you, or says, 'Why did you wait so long?' It’s because we’re girls and we’re taught not to say anything and go along with it."

Dr. Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday (27Sep18) and FBI officials are now investigating Kavanaugh following her claims he sexually assaulted her when they were students together.