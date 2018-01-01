Kim Kardashian's insurers sue Paris bodyguard

Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard has been sued by the reality TV star's insurance company over her 2016 robbery in Paris, France.

AIG bosses have filed suit against Pascal Duvier and the company he worked for, PROTECTSECURITY, demanding the $6.1 million (GBP4.7 million) they paid out to Kim for the jewellery that was stolen from her hotel suite in an armed raid on 3 October, 2016.

Duvier reportedly left Kim alone at the hotel and followed Kardashian's sisters Kourtney and Kendall to a nearby club.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, also suggests there were a number of security breaches at the hotel the bodyguard failed to correct, including securing a front gate.

AIG bosses claim the breaches allowed masked gunmen to enter the hotel and make their way up to Kim's suite, where she was bound and gagged at gunpoint.

The insurers have also blasted the hotel's concierge for not having any security training. He was also held at gunpoint and forced to take the thugs to Kim's room and unlock the door.

In his first interview following the robbery, Duvier insisted he doesn't worry himself by thinking about how the situation may have unfolded had he chosen to stay with Kim the night of the raid.

"I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if…'," he said during an interview with Fairfax Media. "Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can't choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything."

Following the incident, it was reported that Kim and her husband Kanye West had organised a complete overhaul of their security, which included getting rid of Pascal.

He refused to confirm or deny the allegations, insisting, "This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn't matter if I do or I don't (work for Kim and Kanye)... The client should be the one answering that question.

"(I am looking) forward to new challenges, offers and tours with existing and new clients."