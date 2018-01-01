Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I can't imagine another Sex and the City film without Kim Cattrall'

Sarah Jessica Parker has dashed fans' dreams of another Sex and the City film, insisting she can't imagine making it without Kim Cattrall.

The former co-stars fell out last year (17) after Parker revealed Kim's reluctance to reprise her role of Samantha Jones had stalled film plans.

Cattrall explained she made it clear to producers she would not be back for a third movie after appearing in 2010's Sex an the City 2.

Fans, keen for another movie, have urged Sarah Jessica to simply replace or kill off Samantha, and even Cattrall has given the idea the thumbs up, telling British newsman Piers Morgan she'd like to see an actress of colour play Jones on the big screen.

"It's a great part," she said. "I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it... Another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

Meanwhile, singer Sia has offered her services, revealing she'd love to take a stab at the sex-obsessed character.

Parker previously admitted she was considering the idea of replacing Kim, but now it seems that won't be happening.

Responding to a fan's request for an update on social media, urging the actress/producer to "replace or write her out... if she is not interested", Parker wrote: "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."