Gwyneth Paltrow changed her views on marriage after meeting Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't see the point in remarrying until she began dating her new husband Brad Falchuk.

The actress, who wed producer Falchuk at her Hamptons, New York home at the weekend (29Sep18), admits that prior to accepting his proposal she was mostly averse to the idea of becoming a wife for the second time.

"I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavour, because ?I don’t think you get married and that’s it," she told Marie Claire U.K. in her final interview as a fiancee. "I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after."

The 46 year old was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a decade and is currently co-parenting their daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with the singer.

"For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids - what’s the point?" she shared. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, 'No, this person is worth making this commitment to'."

"I’m very much the marrying kind," she added. "I love being ?a wife. I love making a home."

Paltrow and the 47 year old TV boss exchanged vows in front of famous pals including Robert Downey, Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Rob Lowe, and Cameron Diaz four years after the actress and Martin announced they had split.

The Iron Man star and Martin were divorced in 2016.

Paltrow later told The Edit the decision to separate was a painful one: "What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life," she shared.