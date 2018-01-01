Leonardo DiCaprio's mum to receive environmental prize

Leonardo DiCaprio's mum is to be honoured with an environmental prize for encouraging her son to become an eco-warrior.

Irmelin DiCaprio will be presented with the Evergreen Award for Visionary Leadership at the TreePeople's 31st annual An Evening Under the Harvest Moon gala at the weekend (06Oct18).

It will be a full circle moment for Irmelin, who used to take her son to the TreePeople headquarters in Coldwater Canyon Park, Beverly Hills when he was a child.

"Irmelin DiCaprio taught her son Leonardo to be respectful of the environment at an early age, and brought him to TreePeople events when he was still in school," a statement reads. "Their shared love for protecting the world around them evolved into the launch of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. We thank Irmelin for her dedicated passion and commitment to TreePeople and the environment."

Movie star Leonardo regularly donates millions to environmental causes around the world via his foundation and he has appeared in documentaries centering on climate control and pollution. He has also addressed world leaders on the issue of cleaning up the planet and protecting endangered species.

Last month (Sep18), the actor celebrated the 20th anniversary of his environmental foundation with a gala event at Jackson Park Ranch in Santa Rosa, California, which featured a lavish dinner, a fine art auction and a performance by Coldplay rocker Chris Martin.

Stars like Madonna, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ellen DeGeneres, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Moby, and Robert Redford attended the event.

Celebrating his two decades of activism, the 43-year-old told attendees that he had founded his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation based on the idea that he could make a huge difference by raising funds for the "most effective environmental projects" around the globe.

He then announced $11 million (£8.4 million) in new grants to environmental projects - taking the amount handed out by the foundation to over $100 million (£76 million).