Michael Jackson wanted to be James Bond

King of Pop Michael Jackson desperately wanted to play James Bond.

Longtime Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz has opened up about the singer's 007 dream in his new book, Who is Michael Ovitz?, revealing Jackson once met him for lunch to discuss the possibility of landing a Bond role.

"As he talked, his hat fell into the guacamole in front of him, and he picked it out and put it back on - unfortunately, with a blob of guacamole attached, which began to slide down the brim," Ovitz writes. "(Fellow former agent) Ron Meyer tapped my leg to draw my attention to it, and we all watched in horrified fascination as it slid lower and lower while Michael was pitching us hard on how he was America's next action hero.

"Then the blob fell off, and Ron totally lost it. I cracked up, too, and Michael stalked out."

Ovitz ran after his upset client, at which point Jackson told him he had a specific role in mind: "I went and found him and explained for fifteen minutes that we hadn’t been laughing at him, but at the incident...

"Finally, Michael’s face cleared. 'Okay, Ovitz. Okay,' he said. 'But I want to play James Bond.' I am proud to report I didn’t laugh, this time."

But the super agent felt he needed to explain to the singer that he wouldn't be a good fit as the British spy, telling the King of Pop, "You’re thinly built, you’re too sensitive, you won’t be credible as a block of stone. You’d be great at it, of course, but it’d be bad for you."