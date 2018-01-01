Kevin Hart ready to turn to directing

Kevin Hart wants to turn to directing once he's proved himself as a producer with his HartBeat Productions firm.

The 39-year-old's entertainment company recently released its first film, the comedy hit Night School, and he has several projects on the way - including a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Kevin tells Variety that when he proves his worth as a producer with a few more hits, he wants to step behind the camera and direct.

"Once I get a couple films under my belt that can act as a clear definition of what my company is, then I'll say, 'OK guys, it's time for me to take the next step with directing,'" he explains.

The stand-up turned actor and producer has big hopes for his company, which as well as producing TV and film projects, has launched its own comedy streaming service.

On his ambitions, the diminutive U.S. funnyman adds: "There's nothing that I think exists in the entertainment field that I don't want to do. I've been around the movie business for quite some time now, and I'm in a position where I know it frontward and backward. I think it's only right that I explore all options within the entertainment industry and put myself in a position to say I did that, or I was a part of this, or I remember when...I'm just a guy that's never content. The more that I can do, the better for me."

Following the success of the 2017 Jumanji reboot starring Kevin, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, the comedian is looking forward to starting work on a sequel, for which his company will receive a production credit, unlike its predecessor.

"We start shooting at the end of January," he gushes. "We almost made a billion dollars with the first one, so to have the opportunity to repeat that same level of success is beyond exciting. To get that whole crew back is exciting. I’m pumped up about it."