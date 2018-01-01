Amber Heard's team blast magazine for 'outrageous' Johnny Depp profile

Amber Heard's legal team have blasted editors of British GQ magazine for their "outrageous" profile on her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the article, which was published earlier this week (begs01Oct18), the Pirates of the Caribbean denies that he had been verbally and physically abusive to his wife during their marriage, allegations which surfaced when the actress filed for divorce from him in May 2016.

Heard's attorney has now responded to Depp's denial with a statement to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and New York Post's Page Six. The attorney slams editors at the magazine for not investigating the actor's claims thoroughly before publishing the piece.

"If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realised that his statements are entirely untrue," the statement reads. "Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.

"Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

The duo signed a confidentiality agreement as part of their divorce settlement, which was finalised in January 2017. In the settlement, the 32-year-old dropped her restraining order against him and was awarded $7 million (£5.4 million), which she vowed to donate to charities.

In the GQ piece, Depp denied the allegations by saying, "To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me."

Adam Waldman, Depp's lawyer, has responded to Heard's team in a statement, saying that the 55-year-old was "simply defending himself against Ms. Heard’s lingering false abuse accusations" in the interview.

He continues by claiming that Depp was the "abuse victim" and they will submitting evidence to a U.K. court to prove Heard was the one who committed violence and "faked" her abuse allegations against the actor.

"The only 'shameful psychological abuse' stems from Ms. Heard’s continuing cynical manipulation of the important #metoo movement and its real victims, that she has used to pursue her own ends," he concluded.